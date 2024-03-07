Belmont Park renovation to be completed in 2026

The existing grandstand and clubhouse are to be replaced with a new building.

US.- Governor Kathy Hochul has announced updates on the construction of the new thoroughbred racing facilities at Belmont Park in Nassau County, New York. She said work is due to be completed in 2026.

The existing grandstand and clubhouse will be replaced with a new 275,000 square foot building. It is estimated to generate $1bn in construction-related economic impact and create 3,700 construction-related jobs.

The new building will have the same 50,000-person capacity as the existing venue, but the layout of seats, suites and standing spaces has been adjusted to accommodate flexible seasonal attendance. The facility will be suitable to host thoroughbred racing all year round, with a new winterised building, new racing surfaces and a synthetic track.

Following the return of thoroughbred racing to Belmont in 2026, it’s estimated activities will generate $155m in annual economic output and produce $10m in new state and local tax revenue per year.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “The redevelopment of Belmont Park is a critical investment in one of New York’s most historic sporting venues. The new facility will support year-round racing, thousands of new jobs for Long Islanders and provide an enhanced experience for customers attending the iconic Belmont Stakes for generations to come.”

NYRA President and CEO David O’Rourke added: “The transformation of Belmont Park will secure the future of thoroughbred racing in New York State, create thousands of jobs and drive tourism to Long Island and the region for decades to come. NYRA is committed to building a world-class destination that will set the global standard for a racing facility, and we thank Governor Hochul for the opportunity to completely re-imagine Belmont.”