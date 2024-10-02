Rio Las Vegas completes phase one of multi-year renovation project

The renovation include the addition of over 900 new slot machines.

US.- The Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas announced the completion of the first phase of its multi-year property-wide transformation. Since Dreamscape Companies took over the resort’s operations in late 2023, the Rio has undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of eight new food and beverage destinations, the remodeling of 220,000 square feet of meetings and convention space, a revamped pool district with four distinct pools, and a new exterior art installation.

According to Dreamscape Companies, the renovation is part of a larger vision to create a “vibrant and dynamic lifestyle experience at the intersection of affordability and luxury.” Phase two of the renovations are expected to start later this year.

“When we took over operations of the resort, our first priority was to modernize and revitalize the property while preserving the vibrant atmosphere and excitement that made the Rio Hotel & Casino a pioneer in Las Vegas hospitality,” said Patrick Miller, president and CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino. “With the addition of new dining destinations, refreshed spaces throughout the resort, and one of the city’s most rewarding loyalty programs, these renovations mark the beginning of a new era—one that offers an elevated yet approachable luxury experience for both locals and visitors.”

See also: Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Some of the renovations include the addition of eight new food and beverage destinations, the remodeling of 220,000 square feet of meetings and convention space, a revamped pool district with four distinct pools, and brand-new carpeting with over 900 new slot machines.

About the renovation of the casino floor, the company said: “Boasting 117,000 square-feet of gaming space, the Rio’s casino floor underwent a stunning refresh featuring brand-new carpeting and over 900 new slot machines with wagers ranging from $.01 to more than $500, 30 individual gaming tables and video poker machines throughout the resort.”

