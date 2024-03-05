Rio Hotel & Casino joins World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points for stays at the Hyatt-affiliated hotel.

US.- Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points for stays at the Rio Hotel & Casino, a Hyatt-affiliated hotel. Owned and operated by Dreamscape, it’s the first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Nevada and the third Hyatt hotel in the Las Vegas area.

Phase one of the hotel’s two-phase renovation is expected to be completed in fall 2024 when the hotel will move into Hyatt’s Independent Collection under the Destination by Hyatt brand. D

David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Americas, Hyatt, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Rio Hotel & Casino on this transformational project to revitalize the iconic hotel as a Destination by Hyatt hotel in a key market like Las Vegas. Destination by Hyatt hotels are individual at heart and embody the true spirit of the destination, and Rio Hotel & Casino will be no exception. This renovation will serve as a gateway for guests to experience a place of purposefully crafted entertainment and immersive experiences, infused with authentic design, and warm and welcoming service.”

Eric Birnbaum, founder of Dreamscape, added: “We are thrilled to welcome World of Hyatt members to the Rio Hotel & Casino as we embark on revitalizing this iconic Las Vegas landmark. For almost 30 years the Rio has been one of the most exciting and talked about resorts in Las Vegas. Working with Hyatt opens the door for us to share this special place with an entirely new group of travelers and we look forward to them witnessing the changes we have made to date and will continue to make throughout the renovation.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $668.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year and the first year-over-year decline on the Strip since June. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 35 per cent year-on-year.