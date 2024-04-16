Rio Hotel & Casino adds artistic lighting installation

The light show features over three miles of programmable LEDs.

US.- Rio Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, has renovated its property with a visual art piece on the facade. The installation from lighting designers Chris Kuroda and Andrew Giffin features over three miles of programmable LEDs that create a light show.

Kuroda is known for his visual work with the band Phish spanning over 35 years and almost 1,800 live shows.

Trevor Scherrer, president of Rio, said: “The transformation of the Rio Hotel & Casino has reached a key milestone with the recently renovated exterior. For decades red and blue neon have been a staple of this iconic property. Led by the creative vision of Chris Kuroda, this new lighting experience is sure to reinforce to both visitors and locals alike that something truly special is happening at the Rio.”

Last year, Dreamscape Companies revealed its plans to renovate the Rio Hotel & Casino. The resort also joined World of Hyatt.

