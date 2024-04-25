President of Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas steps down

Trevor Scherrer is stepping down from his role due to health concerns.

US.- Dreamscape has announced that Trevor Scherrer will step down as president of Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas due to a health concern. Scherrer, who was responsible for Rio’s operational transition from Caesars Entertainment, will remain with the company until a successor is named and will assist with the transition.

Eric Birnbaum, founder of Dreamscape, said: “What Trevor has been able to accomplish to date has been truly remarkable, but Trevor’s health is of the utmost importance to all of us at Dreamscape and the Rio team. While it’s difficult to see him leave, we fully support his decision to focus on his health and spend time with his family,” said

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.34bn in February