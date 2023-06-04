Rightlander names Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as chief strategy officer

Rightlander aims to expand across all regulated igaming markets.

UK.- Rightlander Limited, a gaming media compliance and campaign monitoring solutions provider, has named Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as its chief strategy officer (CSO). She will work on strategy with founder Ian Sims and the management team as the company aims to accelerate its expansion in all regulated igaming markets.

Wolde Gabriel most recently worked as director of global markets for the IT and geolocation security services provider GeoComply. She previously worked as VP of strategy at Income Access. She will aim to expand Rightlander into new markets, evaluate new product opportunities and build strategic partnerships.

Sims said: “Sarafina brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in strategic planning and business development. We are confident that her innovative thinking and strategic approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business and enter new markets.”

Wolde Gabriel said: “I am thrilled to join Rightlander Limited and am committed to contributing to the company’s forward-looking approach. I look forward to working with Ian and the entire team to explore new opportunities and create innovative strategies that will drive global growth.”

