Rhode Island sports betting revenue reaches $3.1m in March

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting revenue was $3.1m in March. The handle was $44.9m, up 8.2 per cent from March 2023 and 15.7 per cent from February 2023. Some $37m was wagered online, while the remaining $7.8m was bet at land-based sportsbooks.

Twin River took $5.6m in retail bets, and Tiverton Casino $2.2m. In terms of revenue, online betting accounted for $2.5m and retail betting $604,093. Twin River posted $386,363 in retail sports betting revenue and Tiverton Casino $217,730. Players won $41.8m: $34.5m online and $7.2m at retail sportsbooks.

Rhode Island’s year-to-date handle for the nine months to March was $350.8m. Online betting accounted for $278.1m and retail $72.8m. Revenue was $29.8m. In March, Rhode Island launched regulated igaming. Bally’s Corporation is the only operator in the market.