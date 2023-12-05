Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $61.2m in October

It was the highest monthly total since a record $62.3m was bet in January 2023.

US.- Rhode Island sports betting reported $45.8m in October, down 25.2 per cent from $61.2m in October 2022 but 21.8 per cent more than September this year. It was the highest monthly total since a record $62.3m was bet in January 2023. Of this total, $36.4m was wagered online and $9.5m at retail sportsbooks. This includes $6.3m at Twin River and $3.2m at Tiverton Casino.

In terms of revenue, sports betting posted $4.5m in October, 8.2 per cent less than $4.9m in the same period in 2022 but 28.6 per cent more than $3.5m in September 2023. Figures were the second highest in 2023. The $5.2m generated in January is the highest monthly figure so far this year.

Mobile betting accounted for $3.7m of all revenue and retail at $835,276. Twin River posted $584,987 in betting revenue and Tiverton Casino $250,289. In October, Players won $41.3m from betting, including $32.6m online and $8.7m at retail sportsbooks.

Bally’s donates $5m to Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

Bally’s Corporation announced a $5m donation to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Foundation as part of its long-term partnership. The donation marks the largest in the foundation’s nearly 45-year history and doubles the size of CCRI’s endowment.

The grant will provide higher education and economic opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the gaming industry as well as Bally’s employees looking to advance their skill sets. CCRI will offer students the opportunity to obtain a certificate or associate degree based on a comprehensive gaming-focused curriculum. Degree programmes will be available by autumn 2024.