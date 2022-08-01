Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $517.2m in 2021-22 financial year

In June, the state’s handle increased 29.1 per cent year-on-year to $34.2m.

US.- Rhode Island sports betting handle was $517.2m for the 2021-22 financial year. Players wagered $290.5m via mobile and $226.8m at retail sportsbooks, split $164.9m at the Twin River casino and $61.9m at the Tiverton Casino.

Online betting revenue amounted $122.1m for the financial year, with $17.7m coming from retail. Twin River registered $11.7m and the Tiverton Casino recorded $6m.

The Rhode Island Lottery has also published figures for June. The handle increased 29.1 per cent year-on-year to $34.2m. It was 16.8 per cent down from $41.1m in May and was the lowest monthly figure since August 2021.

Of June’s handle, $20.9m was wagered online and $13.3m at retail sportsbooks, Twin River casino registered $8.9m and Tiverton Casino $4.4m. Combined online and retail revenue was $2.4m, down 35.1 per cent from $3.7m in the same period last year, but higher than $2.3m in May 2022. Online revenue was $1.7m and retail revenue $619,343.

Bally’s to sell two Rhode Island casino properties in $1bn deal

Bally’s Corporation has agreed a $1bn sale-and-leaseback deal for its Rhode Island casinos, Tiverton Casino and Hotel and Twin River Lincoln Casino. It will sell the property of both casinos to GLP Capital, Gaming and Leisure Properties’ operating partner.

Bally’s will then lease the two properties. It will continue to own, control, and manage all gaming operations at the facilities without interruption. It’s expected that both properties will be added to the existing master lease between Bally’s and GLPI, with incremental rent of $76.3m.

