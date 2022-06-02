Rhode Island lawmakers propose bill to address gambling addiction

According to the bill, Rhode Island’s casinos will have to contribute with the State Lottery Division to finance problem gambling programs.

US.- Rhode Island senators proposed a bill that was unanimously supported by all 35 members of the chambers that intends to address problem gambling in the state by asking the state’s casinos to finance problem gambling programs through Rhode Island’s State Lottery Division.

Senate Bill 2496 still needs to make it through the House of Representatives, but there is still no date to vote on it.

The bill proposes Bally’s Tiverton and Bally’s Twin River Lincoln reimburse and pay the State Lottery Division no less than $200,000 annually for the programs.

““The division and the state acknowledge that the vast majority of gaming patrons can enjoy gambling games responsibly, but that there are certain societal costs associated with gaming by some individuals who have problems handling the product or services provided,” says the opening statement in the bill sponsored by State Sen. Frank Ciccone III, among other legislators.

According to Ciccone, “this act would establish a player’s self-exclusion program within the State Lottery Division.” An amendment establishes that players enrolled in a self-exclusion program will be prohibited from collecting winnings or recovering losses from gambling activities.

As proposed, the self-exclusion program would divert an impacted person’s forfeited winnings to the Rhode Island Council on Problem Gambling. Reimbursed funds from the two casinos also could go toward a program for employees to raise awareness of problem gambling. Proceeds also could benefit the promotion of a problem gambling hotline.

Smoking ban at Rhode Island’s casinos

Bally’s Corporation announced smoking will no longer be allowed indoors at its gaming facilities in Lincoln and Tiverton, Rhode Island. The decision came after a legislator pushed for a smoking ban at state casinos, backed by the representation of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA).

Bally’s has placed no smoking signs at its tables. Gamblers playing blackjack and other games must now move to a designated smoking area. The casinos have made no mention of the change on their websites or social media channels.

“Customers who wish to smoke must leave the table and use a smoking receptacle on the outer perimeter of the table games area,” Patti Doyle, a Bally’s spokesperson, told The Providence Journal. “We have posted signage and ashtrays have been removed at the tables.”