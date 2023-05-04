Rhode Island sports betting handle drops in March

Players in Rhode Island wagered $41.5m on sports during March.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle reached $41.5m in March, down 9.4 per cent from $45.8m in the same month of 2022 and also down 3.7 per cent from $43.1m in February 2023.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, $30m was staked online, with the remaining $11.5m split across the Twin River and Tiverton Casino retail sportsbooks. Twin River’s handle amounted to $6.2m and Tiverton Casino’s $5.3m.

The state reported sports betting revenue of $4m, an 8.1 per cent increase year-on-year and also 11.1 per cent ahead of the $3.6m posted in February. Some $3m in revenue was generated from betting online, while $598,666 was attributed to the retail sportsbook at Twin River and $370,803 Tiverton Casino.

The Rhode Island lottery reported that players won $37.6m from betting on sports in March. For the year-to-date, the total handle in the nine months to the end of March was $417.5m, with revenue at $42.2m and player winnings at $375.3m.

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln opened new gaming area

Bally’s Corporation announced that Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort officially opened 40,000 square feet of new gaming space in a landmark expansion of its casino floor. Bally’s broke ground on the $100m expansion of Rhode Island casino in August 2021.

The new gaming area includes 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a first-class, high-limit gaming area.