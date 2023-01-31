Revamped North Las Vegas casino to open on February 6

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino will open on Monday.

US.- Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe will open on Monday, February 6. The venue is a collaboration between Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming and Dallas-based Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. It replaces the Lucky Club Hotel & Casino at 3227 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas.

According to the press release, the reimagined resort boasts a 10,000-square-foot casino and the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. The restaurant can accommodate 300 guests while the new interior offers a “rustic welcoming vibe, with décor dominated by whitewashed, reclaimed wood and corrugated tin roofs reminiscent of the beachside bars typically seen at Mexico’s coastal resorts.”

The venue also features a video poker bar with 35 seats and 200 new slot and gaming machines a sportsbook and 90 TV screens throughout the property’s dining, gaming and entertainment areas.

At the adjacent Hotel Jefe, a Fifth Street Gaming property, all 90 rooms and suites are undergoing a major renovation, with approximately 40 per cent completed and the remainder scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023. New elements include “brightly coloured accent walls and artwork, luxurious bedding and sleek, contemporary bathrooms featuring decorative tile work in white-and-gold or gray-and-white palettes.”

Seth Schorr, chief executive officer of Fifth Street Gaming, said: “After two years of planning and collaboration, we are overjoyed to introduce this new gaming and entertainment destination catering to the Latino community.

“We are grateful to Ojos Locos for joining us in this endeavor and to our valued customers whose enthusiasm inspired us to create a development just for them.”

Laura Caudillo, vice president of growth, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said: “We are excited and honoured to collaborate with Fifth Street Gaming on this flagship location, allowing us to bring the first-ever Ojos gaming experience to market. We look forward to welcoming the Latino community with our excellent service, delicious food and fun-filled atmosphere.”