US lotteries kick off 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign

The annual campaign reminds parents not to give kids lottery tickets as Christmas presents.

Canada.- The US National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is again running its annual Gift Responsibly Campaign ahead of the holiday season. Supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), the campaign is endorsed by the World Lottery Association (WLA) and European Lotteries (EL).

The initiative runs until the end of December. Participating lotteries and community organisations will engage in public awareness activities to promote responsible gambling and to encourage parents not to give lottery tickets as gifts to children.

The Maryland Lottery is one of the various lotteries taking part. Director John Martin said: “We’re very careful about reviewing the games we launch and the images we use in our marketing efforts to make sure we aren’t appealing to children. Lottery tickets are a great gift idea for adults, but a lot of people may not know about the documented impact that exposure to gambling can have on children.”

Maryland Lottery and gaming responsible gaming director Jasmine Countess added: “Although it may not seem significant on the surface, giving Lottery tickets to minors can actually increase their risk for developing a gambling problem later in life. Adults should not encourage or facilitate underage gambling, and should remember that Lottery tickets are not the right gift for kids.”