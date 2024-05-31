Resignation of UK gambling minister adds to uncertainty ahead of general election

There will be a new gambling minister no matter the outcome of the election.

UK.- The UK gambling sector is facing an uncertain path for the implementation of remaining reforms with a summer general election coming and now the resignation of current gambling minister Stuart Andrew. The MP was handed the gambling brief 15 months ago in February 2023 but announced that he was stepping down after the dissolution of Parliament on Thursday morning.

Andrew’s resignation comes because the constituency he represented no longer exists, with West Yorkshire’s Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough having been divided into two other constituencies. It means that even if the Conservative Party wins the general election, there will be a new face in charge of gambling policy.

The industry is used to such changes at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport as Andrew was the sixth minister to hold responsibility for the gambling sector since the Conservative government began its review of gambling legislation back in 2020. However, with Andrew’s appointment the process saw advances, with the publication of the gambling white paper in April 2023 and subsequent consultations advancing on everything from game design to the gambling levy, financial risk checks and land-based gaming reforms.

Election impact on UK gambling reforms

Whoever wins, the July 4 general election means at least some delay in the implementation of land-based gambling reforms eagerly awaited by the industry. It’s unclear what a change in government could mean for the future of these and other reforms for the sector, but the industry is largely optimistic that there will be no major change of direction.

The polls predict a Labour win, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative rule. While many reforms are now in the Gambling Commission’s hands, some policies require legislative changes. Some fall under the DCMS while others require parliamentary debate. That said, the Labour Party does not have notable differences in policy on gambling from the Conservatives. The land-based gaming hall association, Bacta, has noted that its members have tended to do well with Labour governments. The 2005 Gambling Act, which introduced regulation for online gambling in the UK, was passed under Tony Blair’s premiership.

Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, was the shadow minister for sport, gambling and media when the election was called, although that’s not to say she would occupy that position in a Labour cabinet.

Last week, Bacta president John Bollom encouraged members to contact local parliamentary candidates to push for progress on the land-based reforms.

“A snap general election was always the biggest risk to getting the gambling white paper reforms passed into law,” he said. “I am asking every Bacta member to contact their parliamentary candidates – especially the Labour party candidates – to encourage them to support the land-based gambling reforms.”

He added: “It is imperative, if there is a change in government, that Labour finishes the job and supports modernisation of our sector to support both the high street and seaside towns. The reforms are so vital for our sector. I like to think they may have been delayed, not derailed. Our campaign continues.”

The Betting and Gaming Council wrote in a post on Twitter: “BGC members support 110,000 jobs, generate £4.2bn in tax and contribute £7.1bn to the economy. Whoever wins #GE2024, the next government must do everything in its power to sustain that economic contribution.”