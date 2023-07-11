Renovated Silverton Casino Hotel opens for bookings

Rooms at the renovated Las Vegas hotel will be available from October 2.

US.- Room reservations at the Las Vegas’ Silverton Casino Hotel are to open today (July 12), for reservations beginning October 2. The hotel and pool have been undergoing a complete renovation. The casino, restaurants and aquarium remained open during the work.

The remodelled hotel will feature 300 “luxe-lodge” guest rooms and suites. There’s a Cowboy Kitsch Collection, Rustic Modern Collection and a Refined Lodge Collection. The designs were inspired by the company’s sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened in 2021 in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

Other improvements include a new casino carpet, slot and video poker upgrades and refreshes to restaurant menus including at the Mermaid Lounge, which will reopen in autumn. In early 2024, a $12m backyard and pool renovation will include poolside dining, sports, cabanas and fire pits.

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said: “This is where luxury meets the rustic charm of a modern lodge. Each thoughtfully renovated room has been meticulously designed to be upscale, casual, fun and of course super comfortable.”

Kayla Wilkie, director of design and development for Majestic Realty Co, an affiliate of Silverton and Hotel Drover, added: “This is more than a room remodel. This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience.”

Dreamscape Companies plans to renovate Rio Hotel & Casino

Dreamscape Companies plans to renovate the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. It has announced deals with architectural and design partners involved in the project. The design companies who will carry on the work are Fettle, Gianpiero Gaglione Interior Design (GGID), Lifescapes International, and Marnell Architecture.

Dreamscape’s multi-year redevelopment will include a renovation of the 2,500 all-suite guest rooms, 150,000 square-foot casino floor and 220,000 square-foot meeting and conventions space.