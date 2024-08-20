Relax Gaming reveals game-changing business portal Relax Vantage

Suppliers are able to utilise Relax Vantage to present their portfolio of games to Relax Gaming's operator partners.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has unveiled its brand-new business platform Relax Vantage.

The company said Relax Vantage is set to significantly simplify the integration process for both operators and suppliers as it will offer next-level functionality without any development work required by the end user.

The self-service portal, which can be securely logged into from anywhere in the world, allows operators to browse all games available to them with relevant information, configurations and analytical reports that provide detailed insights into financial results across all markets.

Additionally, its comprehensive dashboard allows users to handle legal and compliance requests and easily access contracts and term sheets.

Suppliers are able to utilise Relax Vantage to present their portfolio of games to Relax Gaming’s operator partners, allowing them access to key statistics and closely follow their performance.

The multifaceted platform will be made available to Relax Gaming partners in all jurisdictions following in-depth beta testing with a select handful of users.

Heralding the launch of Relax Vantage, Marta Zogala, head of Platform Products at Relax Gaming, said: “This is a great step forward for Relax as we offer our customers new business tools for smoother integration and navigation through the Relax aggregation world.

“With the growth Relax has experienced over the past few years, we approached scaling up in a smart way by investing in automation, self-service tools and 24/7 access to our ecosystem. The key to success is not only fantastic high-quality games production, but also the high level of service we offer and maintain.”

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming added: “We are extremely excited to launch Relax Vantage® after many months of refinement. This much-needed product will help support our customers by simplifying every aspect of game management from start to finish. This product is quite simply an operational game-changer, offering truly seamless integration that’s second to none.”