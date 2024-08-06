Relax Gaming delivers cosmic gameplay in Space Attacks Dream Drop

Space Attacks Dream Drop will charm players with its quirky art style, vibrant colours and fantastic gameplay.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has taken its Dream Drop jackpot to the final frontier in Space Attacks Dream Drop.

This alien-inspired 5-reel connected ways slot can see players win a maximum of 8,000x their stake by way of cloning symbols, free spins, win multipliers and Relax Gaming’s legendary Dream Drop Jackpot.

At any given time, symbols can be cloned in one of three different ways leading to impressive winning combinations. These see either one chosen symbol cloned across a row, five chosen symbols cloned across rows and between one and three symbols transformed into wild symbols.

If three ‘B’ scatter symbols appear on the reels three free spins will automatically trigger. Each win during the feature will reset a free spins counter. The round has an increasing win multiplier that starts at x1 and increases by +1 each time the free spins reset. The increased multiplier is applied to subsequent wins and only resets when the free spins bonus ends.

The Dream Drop Bonus may be triggered randomly at the start of any round. A Dream Drop planet appears on the display when activated. The planet is destroyed and could reveal the Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major, or Mega jackpots, where a maximum win of €3m is up for grabs.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are confident Space Attacks Dream Drop will charm players with its quirky art style, vibrant colours and fantastic gameplay. These elements, combined with the legendary Dream Drop jackpot promise an immersive gaming experience that’s out of this world.”

See also: Relax Gaming invites players to discover great treasures in the new adventure “Atlantis Crush”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.

