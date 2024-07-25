Relax Gaming invites players to discover great treasures in the new adventure “Atlantis Crush”

This 5×5 title offers a whole host of ways to win as players work their way towards the impressive max win of 10,000x.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has launched its latest smash-hit, the vibrant and atmospheric scatter pays release, “Atlantis Crush”. This 5×5 feature-rich title offers a whole host of ways to win as players work their way towards the impressive max win of 10,000x with the help of unlimited multipliers.

Nine different block symbols appear above the main reels during base gameplay which can activate various effects when triggered by wins below. These include destroying rows, columns, and corners, and providing lucrative bonuses and multipliers.

The Destroy All Blocks feature is activated by destroying all block symbols in a single cascade. For the rest of the round, only Multiplier, Bonus, or Gem Blocks can appear, making it easier for players to rack up higher rewards and create a memorable lost island adventure.

Landing at least three bonus blocks will trigger the free spins bonus where the number of spins is determined by the total sum of the numbers found on the activated bonus blocks. Every time free spins are triggered super free spins could also be activated, which sees only multiplier, bonus, and gem blocks able to land on the game grid.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We are absolutely delighted to unveil our latest hit title Atlantis Crush. We are confident this atmospheric scatter pays release will be well received by players and operators alike thanks to its fantastic features and impressive win potential! It has all the ingredients to become a top performer.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards. Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.