Fast Track supports employee well-being with new paid menstrual leave policy

This policy aims to recognise and address the impact of menstrual and menopause-related health in the workplace.

The company has introduced its initiative across its offices in Malta, Sweden, Spain, and the United States.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced that it has introduced Paid Menstrual Leave across its offices in Malta, Sweden, Spain, and the United States, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to employee well-being. This policy aims to recognise and address the impact of menstrual and menopause-related health in the workplace, fostering inclusivity and support.

Fast Track stated: “Workplaces have historically been slow to recognise the challenges surrounding menstrual health and how they impact women’s ability to perform at their best. By implementing Menstrual Leave, the company is not only addressing a real need but also setting a standard for other employers to prioritise empathy, inclusion, and flexibility.”

The efforts of the Fast Track go beyond this policy, with initiatives such as the female mentorship pilot with Signe, an internal female-only ESG group, and a series of new programs launching in 2025. Fast Track was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in the technology sector for the third consecutive year.

Jenny Arnell, chief people officer at Fast Track, said: “How we feel impacts us at work, influences our working environment, and affects our colleagues. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense to me that employers should seek to spread awareness about and normalise talking about how menstrual and menopause-related issues might affect us directly or indirectly, to ensure that the right support is in place, and when needed, appropriate workplace adjustments can be made.

“Imagine how different our work experience would be if it was as normal to talk about how our bodies and minds affect our moods and ability to work as we do when we talk about the weather? Our reproductive systems are as normal as the weather, yet we treat these topics as something ‘private’.”

The decision follows a growing global conversation about reproductive health and its effects on work, with Spain being the first European country to adopt a Menstrual Leave policy in February 2023. Fast Track sees this as a meaningful step in creating equitable opportunities and promoting workplace health and inclusion.

See also: Fast Track CEO shares honest reflections in new interview: “Ain’t no rest for the wicked”

Ellinor Otter, well-being & female empowerment coach, remarked: “Menstrual health is often overlooked in professional spaces, even though it impacts millions of women daily. A policy like Menstrual Leave is a simple yet powerful way to affirm that employees are valued, that their needs are acknowledged, and that their health is a priority. It empowers women to listen to their bodies without shame or fear for simply being women, creating a culture of understanding and support.”

Ellinor Otter is a female empowerment coach based in Stockholm, Sweden. She has conducted a webinar with the Fast Track team, providing valuable insights and advice on managing menstruation, and empowering employees to approach these conversations with openness and understanding.