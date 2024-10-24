Relax Gaming announces the release of Bill & Coin Dream Drop

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content.

This title offers players the chance to trigger the legendary Dream Drop Jackpots.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has announced the release of Bill & Coin Dream Drop. Money mascots Bill & Coin return to the reels to offer players the chance to trigger the legendary Dream Drop Jackpots as well as wins as high as 10,000x by way of win multipliers, coin track, multiplier ladder and sure win.

In the base game, a win multiplier set to 1x is activated after a winning spin and on any additional win in the same round, the multiplier value is increased by 1x, up until a maximum of 5x.

Landing three bonus symbols during base gameplay will trigger the bonus pick where players are tasked with choosing one of three bonus games, coin track, multiplier ladder and sure win. If one of the bonus symbols is a super bonus symbol, the player will instead choose a super bonus game.

The coin track starts with four coins on a track surrounding the reels. During each spin, the player can land enhancers, collect and re-spin symbols, all of which add value to all coins on the track, collect the values from all coins, or provide an additional spin without moving the coins.

The multiplier ladder sees players start with five spins and a 1x multiplier. After every winning spin, and between free spins, the multiplier will increase up to a maximum of 500x. For every five bonus symbols that lands on the reels, the player will be awarded an additional five spins. The super bonus version of this feature sees players start with eight spins.

The third bonus, sure win, sees players start with five spins and a sure win of between 0.2x and 50x their bet. Should players register multiple wins on a single spin then the accumulated win multiplier will multiply the Sure Win. At the end of a spin, the Sure Win remains active for the following spin.

Landing a large Dream Drop symbol will trigger the game’s sought-after Dream Drop Bonus Game. Players must spin two jackpot wheels, should the pair stop on the same jackpot name the respective prize is awarded. When both jackpot wheels stop on Wild, a re-spin of the jackpot wheels is triggered.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “Bill & Coin quickly established itself as a player favourite since launching in January, so much so that we saw it as the ideal opportunity to make it available as our next Dream Drop product.

“We’re wholly confident players will enjoy this lucrative jackpot offering with its engaging gameplay and medium volatility particular highlights. The addition of five progressive Dream Drop Jackpots can only strengthen the appeal of the game.”

The company was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. The 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards named Money Train 3 amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.