Regulus Partners acquires GBGC

Isle of Man.- Regulus Partners, a global strategic advisory business focussed on the sports and leisure sector, has announced that it has acquired Global Betting & Gaming Consultants (GBGC).

The acquisition will see GBGC’s global betting and gaming data and reports move under the Regulus umbrella, complementing the company’s existing offering to provide an industry standard for global gambling data and market analysis.

Following the acquisition, GBGC’s dedicated research team in Isle of Man and Croatia will join the Regulus team. The Acquisition will see Regulus’ advisory and analysis capability combine with GBGC’s data portal and research team to develop industry leading global data and analysis products.

Paul Leyland, co-founder of Regulus said: “The GBGC database and team are a great fit for Regulus because they have always been as accurate and thorough as possible in an often opaque and uncertain environment.

“We intend to invest further in the team’s proven capabilities to ensure that we develop a market leading product. Given the increasing scale and complexity of the industry, there has never been a greater need for high quality data and we are delighted to welcome such a high quality team to the Regulus family.”

Warwick Bartlett, who founded GBGC in 2001, will continue as a non-executive director.

Bartlett said: “Regulus is a good fit for GBGC because we both complement each other in so many ways. The combined business will be able to offer the gambling industry and its stakeholders an unapparelled service.

“The clients of both our businesses will benefit tremendously from the additional services that will assist them in the management and expansion of their businesses.”

See Bartlett in an interview with Focus Gaming News last year, in which he offered his take on the future of global gaming following the impact of Covid-19 and ongoing regulatory changes.