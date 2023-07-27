Red Tiger presents Monsters Unchained

The game brings mythological monsters such as the Minotaur, Medusa, and Cerberus to the reels.

Press release.- Red Tiger has today launched Monsters Unchained, bringing forth a formidable lineup of creatures that dominate the reels. Players embark on a spine-chilling adventure as each beast stalks the gaming grid, potentially triggering distinct features on every tenth spin in the hopes of winning up to 10,500x their bet.

Within the depths of a damp dungeon lit by flickering torches, players can find three terrifying creatures: the Minotaur, Medusa, and Cerberus, bound by chains which break off piece by piece when they land Chain Breaker symbols of the corresponding colour.

On every tenth spin, the unchained monsters come to life. The more chains broken, the better the monsters’ features become. The Minotaur expands the gaming grid, increasing win ways to a maximum of 15,625, Medusa releases a maximum of 7 wilds, and Cerberus unleashes a maximum 7x win multiplier when all three of their respective chains are destroyed.

When three Monsters Spins scatters land on the reels the bonus game triggers, granting ten free spins. As Chain Breakers start freeing monsters, their features remain active for the entire duration of Monster Spins. Completely unleashing a monster results in an additional 3 Free Spins, potentially boosting the total free spins to a maximum of 19.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution, said: “Red Tiger’s Monsters Unchained brings mythological monsters to the reels. The team has come up with a superb concept of freeing the beasts from their chains to unleash exciting features on every tenth spin. The short stateful progressive nature of the slot keeps players engaged as they hope to get all the three Monsters Unchained.”

