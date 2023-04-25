Red Tiger launches its timed jackpot games in New Jersey

The Daily Jackpot is configured to hit before a certain time each day..

Several operators plan to go live on day 1 of the launch.

Press release.- Online slots provider Red Tiger has today announced that it is once again launching its innovative progressive jackpot games. This time, in New Jersey with several operators planning to go live on day 1 of the launch.

Having already launched in Connecticut, Ontario, Quebec, and most recently Michigan, players will be able to choose from over 50 Red Tiger online slot games that feature these timed jackpots. It includes Cash Volt, Dynamite Riches, Gonzo’s Quest MegawaysTM, Piggy Riches MegawaysTM, and Narcos MexicoTM.

Now, the only remaining jurisdictions in the US for Red Tiger to launch its timed jackpots are Pennsylvania and West Virginia, which are soon to follow.

The New Jersey launch has successfully seen several operators go live with Red Tiger jackpots such as Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers brand), BetMGM, and FanDuel – with more operators coming soon.

According to the company, Red Tiger remains the only games supplier to offer timed jackpots in the US. This unique, state-of-the-art progressive jackpot mechanic for online slot games allows operators to set up progressive jackpots that are guaranteed to hit before a certain time.

Each of these games in New Jersey will offer three progressive jackpots, all of which are configurable by the operator — an Hourly Jackpot that most operators start at $100, a Daily Jackpot that is usually configured to start at $1,000, and a regular progressive jackpot that has no time limit.

The Daily Jackpot is configured to hit before a certain time each day. Many operators choose a time during peak hours between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm. The excitement builds amongst players as the clock ticks down and the jackpot value continues to grow.

Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer of North America at Evolution said: “News is travelling fast that timed jackpots are a big hit with players. We’ve been having fantastic feedback from operators in terms of the high performance these games are seeing in states such as Michigan and Connecticut, and so everyone was looking forward to the New Jersey launch.

Timed jackpots bring that extra level of thrill and excitement that players love. We’re always looking to bring our unique innovations across into the US, and given its success so far, we can’t wait to have that full sweep of jurisdictions in North America for our timed jackpots.”