Holland Casino Online to add NetEnt online slots for Dutch market

NetEnt takes a step into the Dutch market with the Holland Casino partnership, seeing its portfolio of slot games offered to brand new players.

Press release.- NetEnt has today announced that it has signed an agreement for the supply of its full catalogue of online slots titles to Holland Casino Online.

The agreement means that Holland Casino Online’s players will soon be able to enjoy numerous iconic slot games from NetEnt, such as Starburst™, Starburst™ XXXtreme, Gonzo’s Gold™ and Divine Fortune Megaways™. NetEnt’s Starburst is the legendary slot that has dominated the industry for years, while Starburs™ XXXtreme is the eagerly awaited sequel that has quickly become a fan favourite across the globe.

Alongside the NetEnt deal, Holland Casino Online has also signed an agreement to take the full portfolio of online slots – as well as jackpots and other player engagement tools – from Red Tiger, a sister brand of NetEnt within the Evolution Group. The Red Tiger content portfolio includes such top-performing player favourites as Dynamite Riches Megaways™, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways™ and Primate King.

Holland Casino Online, as a government agency, was founded in 1976 and is regulated by the Ministry of Security and Justice. It operates 14 land-based casinos across the country. As a foundation with the Ministry of Finance as a quasi-shareholder, it pays its net profit to the Dutch government, excluding transfers to its equity capital.

In October 2021 Holland Casino Online launched its online offering, bringing a wide choice of gambling and betting opportunities to online players, including casino and poker games, sports betting and bingo.

Jeroen Verkroost, Director of Digital Transformation, Holland Casino Online, commented: “Holland Casino Online is always looking for ways to extend and enhance our players’ online gaming experience. We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Evolution to offer their innovative games to our audience in the Netherlands.”

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution, added: “We are very happy to have partnered with Holland Casino Online. We know their players will love having the chance to play so many great NetEnt slots titles. It marks another step in our journey in the Dutch market, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence there and working with fantastic operators such as Holland Casino Online. We look forward to what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship on both sides.”

