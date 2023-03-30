Red Tiger introduces new character as scrapyard goblins race in Wrigley’s World

In Wrigley’s World, players can join the namesake mischievous goblin in a race for victory.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched a dystopian, post-apocalyptic video slot where welding race cars together is the way of life. In Wrigley’s World, players can join the namesake mischievous goblin in a race for victory.

Beaten-up, rusty canister Wilds fuel the excitement in this slot and may topple onto Reels 2, 3, and 4. Up to 5 Wilds may land on each spin, and each Wild adds a 2x Ways Multiplier to players’ potential wins.

At least 3 Race Spins scatters drive players straight into Race Spins for some pedal-to-the-metal action, also awarding a stake multiplier of between 5x-50x. In Race Spins, fuel canister Wilds take players one step closer to getting a Double Boost. Each canister adds 1 step to the fuel gauge in the top-right corner of the gaming grid.

See also: Red Tiger blasts off in extraterrestrial-themed Blobsters Clusterbuster

Collecting 5 will fill the gauge, grant players with a 2x Win Multiplier and add 5 extra Free Spins to the counter. The gauge is then reset, giving players the chance to fill it again for potential further wins.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer for Europe at Evolution, said: “The Red Tiger team have once again created an excellent game. In addition to the slot’s thrilling features, Wrigley’s World introduces a novel character, skilful scrapyard goblin engineer Wrigley. The atmospheric graphics and soundtrack of Wrigley’s World will entertain players as they take part in this wild junkyard race with wins of up to 20,023x!”