Red Tiger blasts off in extraterrestrial-themed Blobsters Clusterbuster

The main character, Blobby, navigates his flying saucer to activate out-of-this-world features.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched Blobsters Clusterbuster, a new online slot game featuring the extraterrestrial character Blobby, who navigates his flying saucer to activate out-of-this-world features.

The game revolves around the blobsters clan, who obediently follow King Blobby to wreak havoc on this side of the Milky Way. The unique Clusterbuster feature helps players illuminate the lights around Blobby’s unidentified flying object.

When cluster matches appear near the vehicle, the LEDs come alight. When all the lights are up, Blobby shoots around some progressively unlocking features.

Once the central 3×3 cluster of Blobby’s spacecraft lights up, three progressive features jazz up the game. Upgrade, the first level of progressive features, turns randomly selected low-paying symbols into higher-paying ones.

The second level, Frenzy, turns random symbols into wilds that substitute for all paying symbols. The final level, Supersize, turns wilds randomly into giant symbols, occupying a 3×3 space on the reels.

After all three features have been activated at least once, the next activation takes players to Invader Spins, where all three features may randomly activate on any spin. When the Clusterbuster activates Blobby’s flying saucer during Invader Spins, players receive multipliers and further free spins of up to 12x and 19, respectively.

Gionata La Torre, chief executive officer of Europe at Evolution, said: “Following the success of Dragons ClusterbusterTM and Good Luck Clusterbuster, players can blast off in Blobsters Clusterbuster to find themselves in an incredible intergalactic atmosphere. King Blobby and his aliens from the blobsters clan are meticulously created extraterrestrial characters that players will love to see interact on the reels as they unlock this game’s incredible features.”