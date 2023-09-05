Red Rake Gaming secures supplier licence in Pennsylvania

Red Rake’s free-to-play games are already available in the US in the social casino sector.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved the supplier to offer its online slot games.

US.- Casino games developer Red Rake Gaming has secured a supplier licence in Pennsylvania. The approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is its first in the US and allows the supplier to offer its online slot games in the state. Red Rake’s free-to-play games are already available in the US in the social casino sector.

Nick Barr, Red Rake Gaming managing director Malta, said: “We could not be more thrilled to have been approved for operating in Pennsylvania and already have seen a huge demand from operators for our content across the state. We are equally delighted to now being able to offer the players who have enjoyed our social games over the years to have the ability to play with real money in Pennsylvania. We are extremely confident about the US and the integral part it will play in Red Rake Gaming’s continued growth.”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming recently announced the launch of its online and mobile casino in Pennsylvania. The Golden Nugget Casino app, powered by DraftKings, includes more than 500 slots and table games like Blackjack, Roulette and Craps. Games include Rocket, Golden Nugget American Roulette, and Golden Nugget Blackjack.

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $467m in July. That’s an 8.8 per cent increase compared to July 2022.

Pennsylvania regulator sets date Mohegan licence renewal hearing

Downs Racing, the operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, will get a public hearing on the renewal of its Category 1 Slot Machine Operator licence on September 21. Citizens, public officials and community groups can speak or submit written testimony to the meeting, which will be live-streamed on the regulator’s website. The deadline for registration to speak or submit testimony is noon on September 18. The hearing will begin at 10.30am at Plains Township Fox Hill Firehouse No.2, 50 2nd Street.