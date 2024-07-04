Red Rake Gaming launches in New Jersey

The game provider will partner with online casino operators in the state.

US.- Online casino content provider Red Rake Gaming has announced the launch of its casino games in the US state of New Jersey. The firm’s content is also available in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Gaming Malta, commented: “We are incredibly excited to be live in New Jersey, a state that has been at the forefront of the online gaming movement in the US. Our innovative games have been met with enthusiasm in other markets, and we are confident that players in New Jersey will enjoy the unique and immersive experiences that Red Rake Gaming is known for.”

DraftKings has signed a strategic partnership with Red Rake Gaming. The agreement sees Red Rake Gaming’s casino games integrated into DraftKings’ platform in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario. The game developer secured a supplier licence in Pennsylvania in 2023. Its free-to-play games are already available in the US in the social casino sector.