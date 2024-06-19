DraftKings signs deal with Red Rake Gaming for US and Canada

Red Rake Gaming’s casino games will be integrated into DraftKings’ platform.

US.- DraftKings has signed a strategic partnership with casino game developer Red Rake Gaming. The agreement will see Red Rake Gaming’s casino games integrated into DraftKings’ platform in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

Nick Barr, managing director of Red Rake Gaming Malta, said: “We are thrilled to partner with DraftKings, a true leader in the US online gaming sector. DraftKings’ extensive reach and dedicated player base provide a fantastic platform for us to showcase our innovative games. We are confident that our diverse range of content will resonate well with DraftKings’ players and enhance their gaming experience.”

Red Rake Gaming secured a supplier licence in Pennsylvania last year. Its free-to-play games are already available in the US in the social casino sector.

DraftKings completes acquisition of Jackpocket

DraftKings has announced the completion of its acquisition of Jackpocket, the digital lottery app. It announced the $750m deal in February.

Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “We are well-prepared to quickly launch cross-sell programs, further improve customer acquisition efficiency, and continue to innovate and differentiate with our overall product portfolio for our customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver enhanced value to our customers and shareholders as we integrate Jackpocket into the DraftKings ecosystem.”