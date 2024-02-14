ReactivAction partners Fast Track for Brazilian market growth strategy

The partnership aims to expand the brand into new markets.

Press release.- ReactivAction Ltd, a new player in the igaming Industry, offering online casino games and sports betting, has gone live with Fast Track, marking a strategic move to cement a stronghold across multiple markets, starting with Brazil.

This partnership not only marks an alliance but also an integration of Fast Track with Altenar’s renowned Player Account Management (PAM) platform. This collaboration highlights Fast Track’s integration with various iGaming systems, reinforcing its position as a versatile CRM solution provider.

With plans to expand beyond Brazil, into Canada, New Zealand and Ireland through a second brand, ReactivAction was on the lookout for a long-term partner that not only understands its growth trajectory but is also a critical driving force behind its growth.

By leveraging Fast Track’s state-of-the-art AI-driven tools, Lifecycle Automation and Real-Time Data analytics, ReactivAction is poised to elevate its player engagement and retention strategies. This advanced technology empowers ReactivAction to customize communications, personalised promotions and bonuses, aligning them with individual preferences and behaviours for a more tailored and engaging gaming experience.

Addressing the partnership director of ReactivAction, Leone Stranges stated: “We were looking for a platform which sets us up for success from day one, making it possible to execute and automate the entire retention strategy, a system that could scale and mould around our expansion and provide solutions to our unique challenges. Fast Track’s lifecycle templates, real-time capabilities and experience within the industry made it a straightforward choice”.

Commenting on the project, Simon Lidzén, CEO at Fast Track: “We are always excited at the prospect of empowering a forward-thinking operator through our platform. We look forward to a fruitful long-term relationship to support ReactivAction’s growth trajectory as they expand the brand into new markets.”