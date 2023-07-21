Rank Interactive brings in Sam Allanson from Entain as CFO

Allanson had been at Entain for six years, joining after its merger with Ladbrokes Coral.

UK.- Rank Group has announced that it has appointed Sam Allanson as CFO for Rank Interactive. Allanson joins Rank from Entain, where he served in the same role after the company, then called GVC, merged with Ladbrokes Coral.

At Ladbrokes, he served as commercial finance director. Before that, he worked in senior finance positions at Sky. Allanson will work in Gibraltar and will report to Rank’s group CFO Richard Harris.

Harris said: “I am delighted to welcome Sam as we continue to grow our Interactive business. His experience in consumer-facing businesses, particularly in betting and gaming, will be extremely valuable as we continue to implement our strategy.

“Building our financial capabilities across the group is an important cornerstone of Rank’s ambitions to excite and entertain our customers, a vision Sam shares with us.”

The appointment comes a month after Rank Group named Andrew Peat as managing director of Rank Interactive to oversee Rank’s UK-facing digital strategy. Peat will join Rank Interactive from William Hill, where he has been sportsbook director since 2018.

Prior to entering the gambling sector, he worked as commercial director at Dixons Carphone Group and commercial propositions director at tech start-up Ctrl.io. Peat will report to the previous incumbent, Rank Group’s new COO Jon Martin.