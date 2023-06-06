Rank Group names Andrew Peat to manage interactive business

Peat will replace Jon Martin, who has been promoted to Rank Group COO.

UK.- Rank Group has named Andrew Peat as the new managing director of Rank Interactive. He will join Rank’s leadership team later this year and will oversee Rank’s UK-facing digital strategy from Gibraltar.

Peat comes to Rank Interactive from William Hill, where he has been sportsbook director since 2018. Prior to entering the gambling sector, he worked as commercial director at Dixons Carphone Group and commercial propositions director at tech start-up Ctrl.io. Peat will report to the previous incumbent, Rank Group’s new COO Jon Martin.

Peat said: “The chance to join Rank at such a pivotal time for the digital business was too good an opportunity to turn down. The potential to build on the excellent work of recent years is huge, powered by Rank’s proprietary technology and a first-class team of engaged colleagues in the Interactive team. My ambition to deliver an exceptional cross-channel experience for Rank customers in both gaming and sports is clearly shared by the team, and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Martin was named as the new COO at Rank last month. He has already spent five years at the company. Before serving as Rank Interactive’s managing director, he led Aspers Online and international operations. The group is seeking a new managing director for Rank Interactive to manage Rank’s digital business in the UK and its operations hub in Gibraltar.

Martin said: “Securing an operator of Andrew’s caliber is great news for Rank. His experience in sports and gaming, along with his track record in delivering cross-channel improvements at one of the biggest sportsbook brands in the UK, bodes well for the important job he will soon undertake in Gibraltar.”

“Rank Interactive has enjoyed significant growth recently, and Andrew’s appointment aims to capitalise on the momentum we have in the business. I look forward to welcoming him when he joins us later this year.”

Meanwhile, Rank Interactive’s former chief financial officer has moved to Casumo, taking up the same position there. Janice Duncan had occupied the CFO position at Rank Interactive for two-and-a-half years.

Before that, she spent close to three years at William Hill, first as head of business planning and then as director of online corporate governance and business change and finally as finance director for UK online. Earlier in her career, she worked at Gala Coral Interactive as financial planning and reporting manager and head of financial planning and analysis.

Duncan wrote on LinkedIn: “I have had the pleasure to work beside some truly fantastic people who are as equally passionate about Rank’s brands as they are about the customer experience. Too many people to mention but I would like to specifically thank my own teams across Gibraltar, Mauritius and the UK whose dedication and professionalism never ceased to impress and I remain proud of the progress we made in some often challenging times.

“I look forward to reading about their ongoing success, as well as the continued success of the overall Rank Group.”

She added: “As one door closes another one opens and I’m delighted to announce I am joining Casumo as Group CFO as part of Francesco Postiglione’s new leadership team. Super excited to join such an innovative and customer-led brand and be part of the next chapter in Casumo’s history.”