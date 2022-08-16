Rank Group names Hazel Boyle as CPO

Boyle has served at companies such as ITV and ITN.

Hazel Boyle joins the UK gambling group from the media company Future Plc.

UK.- The board of the UK casino and bingo operator gambling Rank Group Plc has appointed Hazel Boyle as its new Chief People Officer (CPO). She joins Rank after serving in the same position at the publishing and media company Future plc.

Boyle has also led recruitment and HR at WPP Plc’s Wunderman Thompson, M&G, ITV and ITN over her career.

Rank Group CEO John O’Reilly said: “Hazel brings a wealth of corporate experience to the role having worked in a series of high-profile organisations.

“She has extensive knowledge of managing change and transformation across large groups and I am confident that her skills and expertise will complement the executive team at Rank as we continue our recovery from the pandemic and build on some very strong foundations. I am delighted that Hazel has agreed to join us on our journey.”

Boyle said: “Rank is synonymous with leisure and entertainment and the opportunity to join the group at such a pivotal time in its transformation was compelling.

“I am joining a highly talented and energised team working across some iconic brands and with ambitious plans for the future. I am committed to building on much of the great work that has recently been done at Rank and will look forward to supporting John and the executive team as they continue to deliver the Rank strategy.”

ASA deems Rank and Coral ads “socially irresponsible”

Earlier this month, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned ads from Rank and Coral, upholding complaints from the public. It described both ads as “socially irresponsible”.

The Rank Group ad was a communication used in its Lucky Night mobile casino game to promote another casino game, Wolf Gold. The ad offered a £400 welcome bonus and featured the text: “Everyone wants to solve theirs [sic] financial problems. Click the download button right now and start to earn. In fact, it’s all very easy to do with our application. Pay off loans, buy a car and a nice house and make a lot of money!”

The ASA said the reference to financial problems and the phrase “start to earn” suggested that the app could be used to obtain a consistent income and financial security. It also said the ad suggested that the player would be able to make major purchases through gambling. The ad thus breached rules 16.1, 16.3, 16.3.1 and 16.3.4 of the CAP Code.

