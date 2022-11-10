Puerto Rico names online sportsbook licensees

Seven businesses have been licensed to operate online sportsbooks.

Puerto Rico.- The US overseas territory of Puerto Rico has announced the names of the businesses that have received licences to operate online sportsbook services. Puerto Rico Gaming Commission (PRGC) has given licences to seven businesses.

The companies licensed are: Ballers Puerto Rico LLC, Liberman Media, CCHPR Hospitality, Continent 8, Caesars Digital, Swish Analytics and US integrity Inc.

The announcement of the licenses comes more than three years after the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico legalised sports betting in July 2019. The process of moving towards launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by a senate vote to create a new gambling commission to replace the Equestrian Sports Society and Tourism Board.

Retail sports betting can be offered by land-based casinos under existing legislation, and BetMGM launched Puerto Rico’s first retail sportsbook with La Concha Casino Resort earlier in the year. However, the existing framework does not allow for online betting. The launch requires the government to finalise the terms of Bill PC2038.

Kambi Group has agreed a long-term partnership with LMG Gaming (LMGG), owned by Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group, that will see it provide its high-performance sportsbook to LMGG’s ApuestaPR betting brand.