Kambi Group and LMG Gaming sign Puerto Rico sports betting agreement

The agreement will enable ApuestaPR to position itself as one of the most exciting sports wagering brand in Puerto Rico.

LMG Gaming, owned by Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group, will leverage the Teleonce television network to market its ApuestaPR sportsbook brand.

Press release.- Kambi Group, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has agreed to a long-term partnership with LMG Gaming (LMGG), owned by Puerto Rican media company Liberman Media Group, that will see Kambi provide its high-performance sportsbook to LMGG’s ApuestaPR betting brand.

The agreement will enable ApuestaPR to position itself as one of the most exciting sports wagering brands in Puerto Rico through a combination of Kambi’s award-winning sportsbook technology and services and marketing opportunities on LMG’s Teleonce television network.

ApuestaPR aims to differentiate itself from competitors through unique marketing opportunities by combining the strength of Kambi’s APIs and marketing tools with the top-rated Teleonce television network and roster of on-air talent, as well as celebrity endorsements.

In addition to mobile sports betting, ApuestaPR also plans to offer a best-in-class retail sportsbook solution through a large network of retail outlets across Puerto Rico.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder said: “Partnering with LMG Gaming is an exciting opportunity, as they are on a mission to create the most engaging sports betting product in Puerto Rico. “By leveraging Kambi’s enhanced empowerment and marketing tools, alongside its popular Teleonce brand, LMG Gaming will be able to reach its target audience and drive player engagement through a bespoke betting experience.”

Winter Horton, Partner at LMG Gaming, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Kambi for our ApuestaPR sports betting business in Puerto Rico. After extensive research the choice was clear, Kambi is by far the best-in-class sportsbook in the industry and we are honoured to build our business in Puerto Rico with them.”

“With our top-rated Teleonce television network providing unlimited marketing and our key retail relationships, we are very confident that ApuestaPR will be the number one sports betting platform in Puerto Rico” he added.