Public voting starts for Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 will take place in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah on December 13.

Press release.- The highly anticipated Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 has officially entered the public voting phase as submissions are closed.

More than 70 game providers have turned in over 160 submissions, including Tom Horn Gaming, Pragmatic Play and RubyPlay. Public voting involves enthusiasts casting their votes to pick the winner of the Game of Public Choice category. The public voting phase ends on December 1st 23:59 GMT+4.

Concurrent with public voting, the first phase of private voting also starts during which all participants who have submitted entries get the chance to vote for one favourite in each category. An international auditing company oversees this phase to eliminate duplicate votes and self-votes. This phase ends on November 19, 23:59 GMT+4.

The second phase of private voting will also take place with a jury of industry experts making their decisions based on the shortlist picked by participants during the first phase.