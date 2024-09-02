Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards: a retrospective in excellence

The celebration of synergy between iGaming and blockchain will take place on December 12-14.

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 will take place in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah on December 12-14.

Press release.- With Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 officially announced to take place in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah this December, a look back at the monumental success of the previous two events and how they became some of the most prestigious showdowns in the iGaming industry.

It all started at the Harmony Meetup 4.0 in 2023, with B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards. This epic event set a high standard with its celebration of excellence and creativity, combining iGaming with blockchain technology and other innovative verticals. Over 50 game developers competed and the event left behind a legacy of inspiration, unveiling some of the most thrilling games of the year.

The sequel came in 2024, this time reintroduced as the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards. The event stepped up the game even more with an unforgettable ceremony attended by more than 500 gaming enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives. Companies like Tom Horn Gaming, Peter and Sons, and Voznisoft won awards in different categories.

Showcasing a dazzling array of innovative games and introducing new nominations such as the groundbreaking Bahamut-based games, Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards solidified itself as a must-attend event in the industry.

This year, the stakes are raised even higher. Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 is set to feature an extended list of new nominations that gives even more creators the chance to shine. To support the growth and development of the gaming industry, every single participating game will be promoted.

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 is also bigger in terms of scale. It will take place at the prestigious InterContinental in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE’s grandiose tech hub, and is expecting an attendance of at least twice the size of previous events.

The celebration of synergy between iGaming and blockchain will take place on December 12-14. Stay tuned for more details, including the final list of categories, shortlisted games, and more.