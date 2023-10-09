Proud to announce the winners in Amusnet’s charity slot promotion

The company, which has donated 3 per cent of the profit of Drops of Water to support initiatives in Africa, has organized a marketing promotion for its business partners under the message “Dare to Adventure”.

Press release.- Amusnet’s first charity slot Drops of Water was created in partnership with the charity: water organization, donating 3 per cent of the profit to support initiatives in Africa. Due to its theme, exciting features, and outstanding graphics shortly after its official launch, the slot gained popularity, covering over 30 markets worldwide and being live on more than 600 operators’ sites worldwide.

To further promote the good cause behind Drops of Water and to inspire the iGaming industry with its charity element, Amusnet once again demonstrated its out-of-the-box approach by organizing a large marketing promotion for its business partners. Under the message “Dare to Adventure” operators were invited to boost the performance of the game for 4 consecutive weeks following the requirements in a dedicated website presenting the chance to win a fully-covered Safari Trip in Kenya.

During the period April – June 39 participant operators competed by executing a variety of engaging promotions such as Free Spins, Cash Back, Bet and Get, tournaments, etc. At the end of June, the first three operators that achieved the highest turnover boost were officially announced.

Rupam Baruah, Sander Saar (Olybet), Bogdan Miladinović, Tijana Jandrić (Admiralbet), Vesna Popovic, Marko Zivkovic (Volcanobet), Iva Draganova (Amusnet Commercial Manager), Radostin Dimitrov (Amusnet Commercial Manager), and Hamed Rahmi (Amusnet Sales Manager), were awarded a Safari adventure. The winning team had the opportunity to explore the capital of Nairobi, the Giraffe Center National Reserve, and Masai Mara National Reserve, famous for its breathtaking scenery and wildlife abundance.

The invaluable participation in the Drops of Water promotion has played a significant role in generating funds for the establishment of sustainable water hubs in various locations in Africa. The total contribution since the Drops of Water launch directly impacted the lives of 5,000+ people in desperate need, providing them with everyday access to clean and fresh water.

As a socially responsible company, Amusnet considers these results to be the greatest achievement and strongly believes that with shared efforts the leading igaming companies can drive the waves of change and ensure a more sustainable future.

Amusnet extends its utmost gratitude to its esteemed partners: Olybet Estonia, Admiralbet, Volcanobet, PSK, Senator, Lobbet, Replatz, Europebet, Mozzartbet, GermaniaSport, Fonbet, Netbet GR, Netbet Romania, Olybet Latvia, Netbet Italy, Superbet, Favbet, Vbet AM, Betsafe, Arenacasino, Soccerbet, Topbet, Betshop, Merkurtip, Novibet, Stoiximan, Winbet Romania, Betlive, Betole, Goodwin, 711, Winbet Bulgaria, Inbet, Sesame, Maxbet Serbia, Balkanbet, Princess casino, Pamestoixima, Maxbet Montenegro.

Drops of Water is Amusnet’s first themed slot which partners with charity: water organization to provide fresh water to thousands of people, donating 3 per cent of the profit to initiatives in Africa and India. It is a 5-reel, 20-fixed-line video slot that offers exciting features, outstanding graphics, and wild sound effects.

