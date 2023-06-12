Focus Gaming News | North America | Business

Indiana casino and sports betting figures in for May

The casino win decreased 6.9 per cent compared to April.
06/12/23

The Indiana Gaming Commission has released last month’s report.

US.- The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported that May’s casino win was $196.5m while the sports betting handle reached $283.4m. The casino win from slots and table games decreased 6.9 per cent compared to April’s $211m.

Casino taxable adjusted gross revenue for May was about $186.2m, down 6.5 per cent from April ($199.1m). The top casinos by win were: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, $33.7m; Horseshoe Indianapolis, $27.9m; Horseshoe Hammond $24.5m; Caesars Southern Indiana, $21.7m; and Harrah’s Hoosier Park, $19.2m.

As for sports wagering, Indiana bettors wagered $283.4m, down 11.8 per cent from April’s $321.4m. Revenue was $33.78m, an increase of 14.8 per cent from April (about $29.4m). Tax collection was $3.2m, an increase of 14.8 per cent compared to the previous month. 

