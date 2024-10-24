PrizePicks receives daily fantasy sports licences in Delaware and Missouri

The peer-to-peer fantasy sports contest will now be available in 15 states across the US.

US.- PrizePicks has been awarded Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Licences in Delaware and Missouri. The company will launch Arena, its peer-to-peer fantasy sports contest, in the states.

Arena offers a leaderboard-style peer-to-peer gaming experience, allowing players to compete for prizes against one another. Participants are grouped based on their number of entries, selected entry fee, and experience level. With the new states, Arena will now be available in 15 US states. It has also been awarded an operating licence in New Hampshire.

PrizePicks CEO Mike Ybarra said: “We are proud that Arena has been approved in every state where it has been submitted. We’ve seen strong player adoption to date and we look forward to replicating our success in these new markets with a fun gaming experience. We’d like to extend our gratitude to the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Delaware Lottery, and the Missouri Gaming Commission for their thoughtful collaboration.”

The company has announced the appointment of Marcus Sanford as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Ari Koteles, who had served as PrizePicks’ CFO since 2021, has been named to the newly created role of chief business officer.

The Coalition for Fantasy Sports and idPair launch responsible gaming initiative

The Coalition for Fantasy Sports has announced a partnership with idPair, a gaming firm that offers responsible gambling tools. This deal enables a self-exclusion solution for Coalition members PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr, and Dabble, allowing individuals to choose to simultaneously self-exclude across all members’ platforms, regardless of their location.

Players will have the choice to self-exclude on one platform or from all member platforms. The programme will help players who choose to self-exclude to block access to multiple gaming sites in one step, giving them a chance to take a break from gaming for a period of their choice. IdPair’s advanced data anonymization ensures privacy, safeguarding self-excluded users’ sensitive data.