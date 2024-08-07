PrizePicks names Mike Ybarra as chief executive officer

Adam Wexler will transition to the role of executive chairman.

US.- Daily fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced the appointment of Mike Ybarra as the company’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Ybarra will join the board of PrizePicks and succeed PrizePicks’ founder Adam Wexler, who will transition to the role of executive chairman.

Ybarra brings over 25 years of leadership and operational experience in technology and gaming. Most recently, he served as president of Blizzard Entertainment. He spent nearly 20 years at Microsoft as a corporate vice president in leadership roles within the Windows and Xbox divisions.

Wexler said: “I am unbelievably proud of what we have built at PrizePicks. Through our culture of constant innovation and having a player-first mindset, PrizePicks has achieved explosive growth. Attracting someone with Mike’s background is a true testament to our legitimacy and success to date, and it is a great honor to partner with him. Mike’s track record of introducing fan favorite games, driving development initiatives and scaling large customer bases will propel us to new heights.”

Jon Hallett, member of PrizePicks’ board of managers, added: “On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Adam for his tireless contributions as PrizePicks’ founder, building this organization into one of the leading fan engagement platforms from the ground up. Under his tenure, PrizePicks has experienced a period of remarkable growth and enters this transition with an incredible amount of momentum and strength. Mike Ybarra is the right leader for the next phase of the company’s journey, and we are pleased that he will be partnering with Adam to unlock future expansion opportunities.”

Ybarra commented: “I am impressed with the passion, positive energy and incredible team at PrizePicks and want to thank Adam and the board for this opportunity. PrizePicks is the most exciting company in sports entertainment today, and it’s an honor to join as CEO. I have tremendous respect for the foundation that Adam has built and look forward to working with him and the team.”