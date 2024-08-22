PrizePicks names actor Drew “Druski” Desbordes as brand ambassador

The deal will cover online content, co-branded merchandise and national advertising campaigns.

US.- Daily fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has signed up comedian and actor Drew “Druski” Desbordes as a brand ambassador. The deal covers online content, co-branded merchandise, national advertising campaigns and engagements. Desbordes will participate in events such as the PrizePicks World Championship and social media takeovers on select football Sundays.

The actor commented: “I’m fired up to work with PrizePicks, we’ve done some cool stuff over the years and I’m excited to keep it coming. Coulda Fest is a celebration of Atlanta’s culture that brings us back to the special times in our city’s history with a night of music and comedy. This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life, thanks in part, to the support from PrizePicks.”

