Pre-submission check-up: Is your project ready for an investment fund?

PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS shares a series of recommendations to take into account to be an ideal candidate for investment.

Press release.- Securing investment is a crucial step in the growth of any business, but before submitting an application, it is essential to critically assess its readiness. Does the team have the necessary expertise? Is the product in demand in the market? Is there a well-thought-out development strategy and financial model?

Founders often become so engrossed in their ideas that they overlook critical aspects that are key for investors. Investors evaluate not just the concept but also the actual viability of the business—market demand, team professionalism, financial stability, and scalability potential.

One of the funds that support promising companies, teams, startups, and technologies and help them grow is PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS. The fund follows a meticulous selection process, investing in verified projects that are prepared for sustainable development. COO Ihor Denysov has outlined the key criteria that define an ideal candidate for investment, emphasising strategic business development and scalability potential. These criteria serve as guiding principles rather than strict requirements, helping projects better align with the fund’s vision.

1. Strategic investment focus areas

To attract investment, the product of potential investee must align with the verticals that match current investor focus areas. Essential alignment niches include:

MarTech Solutions — traffic solutions, advertising agencies, and marketing tools, including arbitrage teams, media platforms, telegram channels, advertising networks, influencer marketing, and AI-driven technologies. Tier 1 and Tier 2 are of interest.

2. Product with proven market demand

To secure investment, businesses, companies, technology projects, and teams must have more than just an idea; they need a real, market-validated product. Minimum requirements include:

MVP+ (Minimum Viable Product Plus) — a product with basic functionality and initial users.

— stable customer base growth, user behavior analytics, early sales, market research, alignment with the key market trends. A clear business model — understanding how the initiative will generate revenue.

If the product has not yet demonstrated market demand, it is crucial to focus on testing hypotheses before seeking investment.

3. Innovative features for market advantage

Product differentiation is a crucial element for market success. It is essential to have:

Unique solution to an existing problem that addresses the pain points in ways competitors don’t.

backed by data, user testing, experience. Technologies that are hard to replicate—ideally patent-protected—can help maintain a competitive edge in the market. While not a strict requirement, having such innovations significantly strengthens a project’s investment appeal.

Products lacking distinctive features significantly reduce their chances of gaining market traction and investment.

4. A strong team with industry experience

The team is a critical factor in determining a project’s success. It is essential to have:

An experienced CEO and competent core team (devOps, marketers, technical specialists, financial experts) who understand their field.

and efficient internal processes. Previous experience in launching or developing similar projects.

Teams lacking the necessary expertise significantly reduce their chances of securing investment.

5. Transparent financial model and growth forecast

It is essential that the potential investees have:

A well-structured financial model — revenue streams, cost structure, and expected profitability.

(CAC, LTV, ROI) that demonstrate marketing strategy effectiveness would be considered as the plus. A profitability forecast — outlining when and under what conditions the project will become self-sustaining.

Projects that cannot justify financial viability typically do not pass the selection process.

6. Readiness for scaling

It is crucial to demonstrate:

Growth potential — the ability to expand into international markets or scale within the current niche.

— ability to pivot or modify offerings based on changing market conditions and feedback. A well-planned customer acquisition strategy — including performance marketing, SEO, and partnership programs.

Projects without a clear scaling strategy are not considered investment-attractive.

Conclusion

Meeting these criteria significantly increases the chances of securing investment. PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS considers only verified, promising projects that are ready for growth. When submitting an application, businesses must be prepared to demonstrate not just anticipated but also concrete results that confirm their sustainability and competitiveness.