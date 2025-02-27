Ihor Denysov, PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS: “What makes us truly exceptional is our comprehensive full-support approach”

Ihor Denysov, COO at PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, shares details about the investment fund and reveals how it drives growth in MarTech, igaming, and FinTech through strategic investments, innovation, and hands-on support.

Exclusive interview.- PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS is growing by leaps and bounds in the investment space, focusing on MarTech, igaming, FinTech, AI/ML, and analytics. With a unique approach that goes beyond financial backing, the fund provides strategic guidance, legal support, and access to a vast industry network to help startups scale and succeed.

In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Ihor Denysov, COO of PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, shares insights into the fund’s investment strategy, the opportunities in emerging technologies, and the key trends shaping the future of MarTech and igaming.

Can you introduce PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS and its vision in the investment space? What makes your approach unique?

PIN‑UP.INVESTMENTS is the investment fund, leading the way in technological innovation and digital transformation. We invest in promising projects across MarTech, igaming, FinTech, AI/ML, and analytics, helping ambitious teams turn ideas into successful businesses and set new industry standards.

What sets us apart is our comprehensive approach: we provide not only financial support but also in-depth expertise at every stage of project development. From validating business models to scaling, we offer legal support, strategic planning, and hands-on assistance, along with access to PIN‑UP Global’s vast infrastructure and extensive network of contacts. This unique combination of experience, technology, and partnerships allows us not just to invest but to actively drive growth and strengthen our partners’ leadership positions in the global market.

What types of projects and startups does PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS primarily focus on, what criteria do you use when selecting investments?

At PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, we invest across several key areas. We invest in MarTech – that’s marketing technologies like advertising platforms, traffic solutions, and marketing tools with our main focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets. Also, we actively invest in igaming projects, like casino game studios, infrastructure solutions, and Fintech solutions like digital banking, cryptocurrency and payment systems. We’re persistently looking for noteworthy AI/ML and analytics projects that can improve business operations and enhance engagement and retention. Furthermore, we invest in challenging technology and analytics platforms that aim to optimise marketing performance and business operations.

Highlighting our investment selection process, we have a clear set of criteria. First, we support the companies from pre-seed through to later stages that demonstrate solid product readiness (functional MVP) and validated market testing results, supported by a well-developed financial model with clear unit economics. The quality of the team is crucial for us – we partner with competent and motivated professionals who can effectively execute their business plans. It is also worthy of note that we ensure that all our investments align with current market trends and demands, as this is essential for long-term success.

You mentioned a strong interest in the MarTech niche and igaming providers. What excites you about these sectors, and what opportunities do you see in them?

At PIN‑UP.INVESTMENTS, we are passionate about the opportunities that MarTech and igaming create for innovation. In MarTech, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and neuromarketing are transforming traditional advertising approaches, enabling companies to develop personalised strategies for scaling and attracting new customers. In igaming, cutting-edge solutions such as blockchain and AI enhance transparency, adaptability, and unique user experiences, unlocking new markets while driving player retention and optimising monetisation. We actively support these innovations by providing comprehensive assistance at every stage of project development, helping them become market leaders.

How does PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS differentiate itself from other investment funds in the industry? What advantages do you offer to the projects you invest in?

At PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, we stand out through our multi-sector expertise across cutting-edge MarTech, dynamic igaming, innovative Fintech, and advanced AI/ML, allowing us to provide substantially more value than traditional investment funds. Unlike conventional competitors who limit themselves to specific investment sectors or rigid investment stages, we offer highly flexible and adaptable support from early pre-seed to mature later stages, staying committed to our portfolio companies throughout their entire growth journey.

Beyond financial support, how does your team help portfolio companies grow and succeed in competitive markets?

What makes us truly exceptional is our comprehensive full-support approach. Beyond just robust financial backing, we provide sophisticated legal and technical assistance, along with access to our powerful, extensive global network. We’re particularly strong in breakthrough technological innovation, especially in advanced AI and ML integration – a crucial area where many traditional igaming and investment funds have limited experience. Our well-structured investment approach, combined with transparent criteria and an unwavering focus on scalability, helps ensure our portfolio companies have the strongest possible chance of success across diverse geographical markets.

What’s your outlook on the future of investments in igaming and MarTech? Are there any key trends shaping your strategy moving forward?

At PIN‑UP.INVESTMENTS, we see the future of igaming and MarTech driven by a dynamic convergence of technology and market evolution. In MarTech, emerging trends like AI-powered personalisation, neuromarketing, and the integration of Web3 and gamification are redefining how brands engage with their audiences—shifting focus from traditional metrics to deeper behavioural insights.

Similarly, the igaming sector is undergoing rapid transformation with adaptive, AI-driven game mechanics, innovative CRM solutions, and blockchain-enhanced monetisation models. These trends are not only enhancing user experiences but also streamlining operations and increasing transparency. Our strategy leverages these innovations by providing full-spectrum support—ensuring that our portfolio companies can scale quickly and secure a competitive edge in an ever-evolving global market.