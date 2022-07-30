Prairie Meadows Casino selects Agilysys hospitality software

Agilysys will provide automated function solutions to the Iowa venue.

US.- Iowa’s Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel has contracted software from Agilysys to provide automated function solutions, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS) and mobile reservations for rooms and activities.

The software will also provide mobile check-in, mobile keys, document management, electronic signature capture, and electronic waiver archives to Prairie Meadows, which operates one of only two non-profit casinos in the US.

Prairie Meadows Casino senior vice president and COO Ann Atkin said: “Our positive experience working with Agilysys to streamline our inventory and procurement operations was a core factor in our decision to leverage a broader scope of Agilysys Hospitality Cloud solutions to elevate performance and experiences for both staff and guests across our property.

“It is more vital than ever to attract and retain staff while also delivering better, more personalized guest experiences. We appreciate the expertise Agilysys brings to the table.”

Agilysys senior vice president Don DeMarinis added: “It is invigorating to work with customers such as Prairie Meadows who understand the higher-value impact of elevating experiences across their properties by leveraging solutions designed to work in concert to compound results.

“Knowing Prairie Meadows invests back into its local community the dollars it derives through creating more engaging experiences and smoother operations makes working together even more rewarding for the Agilysys team.”

Iowa casinos post record revenue for fiscal year 2022

Iowa reported record gaming revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30. Table games and slot machines generated more than $1.7bn in gross revenue and sports betting $139m.

For the year as a whole, casino visits were up. The state’s 19 casinos received 17.8 million admissions – up from 16.4 million visits the year before, but well below the 2012 record of 22 million. The last quarter (April to June) saw casino admissions fall 13 per cent below the average admissions for all fourth quarters since 2010.