Pragmatic Play takes slots live with Tipsport in Czech Republic and Slovakia

The partnership with Tipsport widens the reach of Pragmatic Play’s product offering in key regulated markets.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken its slots content live with Tipsport, a leading operator in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The provider’s growing collection of award-winning slots, which includes iconic titles such as Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza, in addition to recent hits such as Loki’s Riches, is now available to Tipsport players.

Pragmatic Play’s wider portfolio of RNG games, including its two popular Crash titles, Spaceman and Big Bass Crash, is also live with Tipsport, giving its players the chance to enjoy a variety of premium gaming experiences.

Founded in 1991, Tipsport has become the largest betting company in the Czech Republic. With a prominent land-based presence alongside its online casino and sports betting products, it is now one of the leading operators in Eastern and Central Europe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Tipsport, a popular and respected operator in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, bringing Pragmatic Play’s Slots and RNG content to even more players in these markets.”

Jiří Švarc, casino director at Tipsport, added: “As a market leader in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, we’re excited to welcome Pragmatic Play to our platform and begin to offer our players a more diverse and unparalleled number of immersive Slots.

“Pragmatic Play is easily one of the most well-known providers in the industry, so we’re glad to finally be welcoming them to Tipsport. We believe this will be an extremely successful partnership, and we look forward to seeing the results.”