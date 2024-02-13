Pragmatic Play adds bingo to Playbook Engineering partnership

The new agreement sees players at UK-facing brands such as Rhino and Star Sports experience entertaining bingo products from Pragmatic Play.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended its deal with Playbook Engineering by rolling out its bingo products to the platform provider’s operators, including its own Rhino.bet brand.

The new agreement sees players at UK-facing brands such as Rhino and Star Sports experience entertaining bingo products from Pragmatic Play, ranging from the much-loved 90-ball variant to original titles such as Drop Pots, Bingo Blast, Diamond Dazzle, and the upcoming Animingo.

Playbook Engineering already offers Pragmatic Play’s premium slots and live casino titles via 11 UK operators. The deal reinforces the status of Pragmatic Play as a leading supplier of online gaming content to the UK market, following recent agreements with other major operators.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Expanding our partnership with Playbook Engineering will bring Pragmatic Play’s exciting bingo products to a growing list of operators in the UK, where our slots and live casino products have already proved popular with players.”

Luke Cousins, commercial director at Playbook Engineering, said: “Pragmatic Play has already proven itself as one of our most valued suppliers for our operators, thanks to the calibre of its slots and live casino offering; the inclusion of its award-winning Bingo product was a natural next step.

“Given UK players’ love of bingo and Pragmatic Play’s dedication to providing the highest quality solutions, we have no doubt our partnership with Pragmatic Play will continue to flourish with this latest development.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.