Pragmatic Play strengthens Austrian presence with win2day partnership

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is supplying games to Austrian operator win2day. Operated by Austrian Lotteries, win2day is the only licensed supplier of lottery and online casino in Austria, where it also provides sports betting.

A selection of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of slots is being made available to win2day players over the coming weeks. Already live is Madame Destiny Megaways, which will soon be followed by award-winning titles Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza.

Other player favourites scheduled for release include Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Splash, The Dog House Megaways, Fruit Party, Book of the Fallen, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, and Wolf Gold.

The partnership with win2day follows a pattern of continued expansion for Pragmatic Play in regulated markets across the globe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “I’m excited to welcome win2day to our growing customer base in Austria. Pragmatic Play is proud to partner with operators who share our commitment to product quality and player protection, as we strive to provide engaging entertainment experiences for new and established audiences worldwide.”

Martin Miesler, Head of Games at win2day, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Pragmatic Play and begin uploading its slot content to our platform. Win2day is proud of providing the most impressive and innovative offering to our online casino players, a criterion that Pragmatic Play fills perfectly and we can’t wait to see how our audience responds.”

