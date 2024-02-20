Pragmatic Play set for SBC Rio appearance to kickstart 2024 LatAm exhibitions

Pragmatic Play will have the stand A190 to showcase its full multi-product offering.

The company is ready to make its first appearance at the Latin American show.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to make its first appearance at a Latin American show in 2024 at the inaugural SBC Summit Rio. The provider will be a platinum headline sponsor of the event, taking place at the Windsor Convention & Expo Center between the 5th and 7th of March.

In addition, Pragmatic Play will have the stand A190 to showcase its full multi-product offering, including Slots, Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo content, alongside its brand-new Sportsbook solution.

SBC Summit Rio marks the first exhibition attended by Pragmatic Play in Latin America since its incredibly successful ‘Mission Itinerary’ of 2023, which saw it attend shows across the continent and make notable impressions on all delegates.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Last year Pragmatic Play’s team enjoyed a fantastic time attending events across Latin America, and I’m delighted the brand is following up its presence at ICE London with a platinum sponsorship of SBC’s new Latin American event, SBC Summit Rio.

He also commented: “With an impressive stand at the show, as well as a host of interesting panel discussions focused on the potential of not just Brazil, but the entire continent, I’m confident that it will be another must-attend date in the iGaming calendar.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.