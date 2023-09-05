Pragmatic Play scales Swiss operations with Gamrfirst partnership

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

Following on from a string of successful partnerships, the latest deal is set to be a catalyst for continued growth for the provider.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has bolstered its Swiss market footprint following a commercial agreement with GAMRFIRST operated by Casino Barrière Montreux (Barrière Group).

Pragmatic Play’s acclaimed Slots portfolio is now live on GAMRFIRST.ch, the online arm of the established land-based casino provider.

As part of the agreement, 50 titles are live on the operator’s platform, including the popular titles Sweet Bonanza and The Dog House.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Casino Barrière Montreux is highly regarded in Switzerland, where Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence.

“We’re delighted to welcome the operator’s GAMRFIRST brand to our growing customer base in this key regulated market. The online casino shares our commitment to creating safe and enjoyable gaming experiences, and its players can now access our entire portfolio of premium Slots.”

Patrick Ballestraz, head of online at GAMRFIRST.ch, added: “Pragmatic Play’s industry-leading Slots portfolio makes a wonderful addition to GAMRFIRST, with its captivating titles already proving a success with players throughout Switzerland.

“The announcement will undoubtedly go down well with our customers who will be familiar with the studio’s games, as well as build momentum and leverage our position in the Swiss market.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports, and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

